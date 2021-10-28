Best Home Improvement

Family Waterproofing Solutions
3328 W. 95th St.
Evergreen Park
708-330-4466
Anyone who has ever experienced the nightmare of a flooded basement knows how comforting it can be to see a big storm coming and know that it’s not going to happen again. Providing that peace of mind — at an affordable price — has been the mission of veteran- and female-owned Family Waterproofing Solutions since 2013. Customer service supervisor Alanna Fox says customers appreciate knowing that they’re getting top-of-the-line service from a local company, and Family Waterproofing’s employees take pride in knowing that they’re out working in their community.
“Our employees’ hard work, and honesty has really helped Family Waterproofing rise to the next level,” Fox says. “We’ve all been taught that hard work pays off, and this honor proves that it does.”
SECOND PLACE
Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe
17050 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-6601
THIRD PLACE
The Home Depot
Multiple locations