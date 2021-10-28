 Skip to main content
Best Home Improvement
urgent

Best Home Improvement

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series

Family Waterproofing Solutions

3328 W. 95th St.

Evergreen Park

708-330-4466

familydry.com

Anyone who has ever experienced the nightmare of a flooded basement knows  how comforting it can be to see a big storm coming and know that it’s not going to happen again. Providing that peace of mind — at an affordable price — has been the mission of veteran- and female-owned Family Waterproofing Solutions since 2013. Customer service supervisor Alanna Fox says customers appreciate knowing that they’re getting top-of-the-line service from a local company, and Family Waterproofing’s employees take pride in knowing that they’re out working in their community.

“Our employees’ hard work, and honesty has really helped Family Waterproofing rise to the next level,” Fox says. “We’ve all been taught that hard work pays off, and this honor proves that it does.”

SECOND PLACE

Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe

17050 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-6601

tpkitchenandbath.com

THIRD PLACE

The Home Depot

Multiple locations

homedepot.com

