Best Home Improvement

Family Waterproofing Solutions

3328 W. 95th St.

Evergreen Park

708-330-4466

"At the heart of every family home is a rock-solid foundation." These are the words employees at Family Waterproofing Solutions live by as they help families in the Southland find solutions to their waterproofing needs.

“When it comes to solving a homeowner’s water problem, we provide options to fit their budget,” owner Ken Kirchner said. “And we’ll never pressure or up-sell services they won’t need.”

Family Waterproofing strives to find solutions to problems including bowing walls, foundation cracks and issues with sump pumps, yard drainage and gutters. The basement waterproofing services company also offers crawlspace encapsulation, concrete raising, drain tile systems, exterior wall sealing and window wells and covers.

“With 25 years of solid waterproofing experience, we believe in educating our customers, not only to solve the problem they call us for, but also point out preventive measures that can save them money down the line,” Kirchner said.

SECOND PLACE

Schillings

9900 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-7007

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-8585

THIRD PLACE

Relentless Carpentry

9617 194th Place

Mokena

888-575-8746