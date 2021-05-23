Best Home Security

Line6 Security

809 W. South St.

Crown Point

219-281-5974

Ted and Samantha Henderson run the show at this business that has been around for just one year.

“It’s a new business, but we are picking up clients really fast and we’ve had some clients before we started,” Samantha said. “It’s always been a dream of Ted’s to run his own business, so why not?

“Security is something a lot of people really want with everything that’s going on lately — specially businesses.”

The Hendersons’ clientele is roughly 50-50 split between business and homeowners.

“A lot of people like it when it’s a local security company,” Samantha said. “If a camera goes offline or if something happens, they just call us and Ted can come and fix it right that day.”

Services offered include camera system, alarm system and smart doorbell installation, monitoring services and IT/computers.

