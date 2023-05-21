Phil & Son Inc.

871 N. Madison St.

Crown Point

219-663-5757

“Phil & Son Security Technology is under third-generation management and has proudly served our community for more than 50 years,” says Jen Wietbrock, executive management at the firm.

Phil & Son was founded by the Panté Family in 1972, and Allen Pante is president.

It serves residential and commercial customers and is the largest independently owned security company in Northern Indiana.

Phil & Son began as a locksmith, expanded into security and now specializes in access controls, burglar and fire alarms and video surveillance. It also provides local fire alarm monitoring for schools, businesses and homes in the Region.

“We provide solutions to solve problems,” says Wietbrock. “We help businesses take control by creating custom-tailored platforms for one or multisite locations, with cloud solutions and remote access.”

Phil & Sons offers professional installation of access controls such as keyless entry, alarms, fire systems, locksmith services and video surveillance.

24/7 monitoring and fast response contribute to the company’s success.

“We value our customers and are dedicated to keeping our community safe,” Wietbrock says.

SECOND PLACE

Line6 Security

809 W. South St.

Crown Point

219-281-5974

THIRD PLACE

ADT Security Services

1151 Southpoint Drive, Suite E

Valparaiso

800-903-2398