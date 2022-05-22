Best Home Security

Phil & Son Inc.
871 Madison St.
Crown Point
219-663-5757
“Phil & Son Inc. has been providing security to our community for 50 years,” said Jen Wietbrock, executive management at the company. “We started as a locksmith service in 1972 and have grown by expanding into burglar alarms, fire systems, video surveillance and access controls.”
The third-generation family-owned business and the largest independently owned security company in Northern Indiana protects thousands of homes and businesses. Dedicated to keeping its customers and community safe, Phil & Son’s main office is in Crown Point and invites people to stop by with questions and to see the latest in security technology. All of its technicians are full-time employees and have years of training and experience.
People are also reading…
“We provide simple solutions to the systems you are currently struggling with,” said Wietbrock. “The simplicity of our cloud platform allows for a better experience."
SECOND PLACE
Line6Security
809 W. South St.
Crown Point
219-281-5974
THIRD PLACE
ADT Security Services
Multiple locations