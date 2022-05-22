Best Home Security

Phil & Son Inc.

“Phil & Son Inc. has been providing security to our community for 50 years,” said Jen Wietbrock, executive management at the company. “We started as a locksmith service in 1972 and have grown by expanding into burglar alarms, fire systems, video surveillance and access controls.”

The third-generation family-owned business and the largest independently owned security company in Northern Indiana protects thousands of homes and businesses. Dedicated to keeping its customers and community safe, Phil & Son’s main office is in Crown Point and invites people to stop by with questions and to see the latest in security technology. All of its technicians are full-time employees and have years of training and experience.