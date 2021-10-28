Best Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital

1900 Silver Cross Blvd.

New Lenox

815-300-1100

Quality and accessible health care is one of the pillars of a thriving community. Silver Cross Hospital has provided that life service since 1895.

The hospital's history began when the Will County Union of King's Daughters and Sons opened a 33-bed hospital in Joliet. Their promise to provide quality health care with compassion continues at the current 300-bed hospital that opened in 2012.

Today, the 129-acre New Lenox campus includes medical office buildings, outpatient services, the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center at Silver Cross, an ambulatory surgery center and Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital. In addition, five satellite facilities offer physician offices, outpatient testing, physical therapy, 24/7 emergency care in Homer Glen and urgent care in Joliet.