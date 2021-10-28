Best Hospital

Silver Cross Hospital
1900 Silver Cross Blvd.
New Lenox
815-300-1100
Quality and accessible health care is one of the pillars of a thriving community. Silver Cross Hospital has provided that life service since 1895.
The hospital's history began when the Will County Union of King's Daughters and Sons opened a 33-bed hospital in Joliet. Their promise to provide quality health care with compassion continues at the current 300-bed hospital that opened in 2012.
Today, the 129-acre New Lenox campus includes medical office buildings, outpatient services, the UChicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center at Silver Cross, an ambulatory surgery center and Silver Oaks Behavioral Hospital. In addition, five satellite facilities offer physician offices, outpatient testing, physical therapy, 24/7 emergency care in Homer Glen and urgent care in Joliet.
"We're so honored that Silver Cross has earned the 2021 Southland's Best recognition from Southland Your Times readers," says Debra Robbins, director of Marketing & Communications. "For 126 years, it's been our privilege to care for generations of families throughout the Southland. And we will continue to be here for you when you need us most."
Silver Cross Hospital also placed first for Best Emergency Room, Best Home Health Care, Best Place to Have a Baby and Best Urgent Care.
SECOND PLACE
Advocate Christ Medical Center
4440 W. 95th St.
Oak Lawn
708-684-8000
THIRD PLACE
Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital
12251 S. 80th Ave.
Palos Heights
708-923-4000