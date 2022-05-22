Best Hospital

Community Healthcare System

Multiple locations

219-836-3477

The hospitals of Community Healthcare System — Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point — are home to the area’s leading medical programs.

As Northwest Indiana’s only Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, Community Hospital is among an elite group of hospitals nationwide to provide the highest level of expertise in the treatment of complex, acute strokes. When it comes to recovery, Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center was recognized as one of America’s best physical rehabilitation centers in 2021, according to Newsweek and Statista Inc.

Community Healthcare System also uses the most advanced procedures for cardiovascular care, oncology care and maternity care.

St. Catherine Hospital offers the newest technology for radiation therapy with the CyberKnife® S7™, the only robotic radiosurgery system that offers a highly precise, non-surgical treatment for tumors and lesions.

Expert maternity teams offer neonatal transport for critically ill babies, a dedicated Obstetric Emergency department and nursing excellence. U.S. News & World Report named St. Mary Medical Center as a high performing hospital for maternity care – a designation earned by only three hospitals in Indiana.

“The services we offer today and the progress we are making for the future confirms that Community Healthcare System is the destination for health care in Northwest Indiana,” said Donald P. Fesko, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana Inc.

SECOND PLACE (TIE)

Methodist Hospitals

Multiple locations

219-886-4000

NW Indiana ER & Hospital

7904 Cabela Drive

Hammond

219-554-9911

THIRD PLACE

Franciscan Health

Multiple locations

877-285-6920

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0