Best Hospital

Community Hospital

901 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-1600

Community Hospital opened in 1973 as a medical surgical facility in Munster. Today, it is known for advanced technologies and treatments, spanning the spectrum of care and offering the area’s most innovative cancer, cardiology, maternal care, neuroscience and orthopedics programs.

According to hospital officials, as northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, Community has earned numerous national accreditations and recognitions for its high quality of care, including numerous Get With The Guidelines awards from the American Heart/American Stroke Association. Its cardiology care also received national recognition for its minimally invasive procedures. It's dedicated Obstetric Emergency department ensures that expectant mothers receive timely, specialized care for themseles and their babies.