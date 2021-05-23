Best Hospital

Community Hospital
901 MacArthur Blvd.
Munster
219-836-1600
Community Hospital opened in 1973 as a medical surgical facility in Munster. Today, it is known for advanced technologies and treatments, spanning the spectrum of care and offering the area’s most innovative cancer, cardiology, maternal care, neuroscience and orthopedics programs.
According to hospital officials, as northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, Community has earned numerous national accreditations and recognitions for its high quality of care, including numerous Get With The Guidelines awards from the American Heart/American Stroke Association. Its cardiology care also received national recognition for its minimally invasive procedures. It's dedicated Obstetric Emergency department ensures that expectant mothers receive timely, specialized care for themseles and their babies.
“Our level of experience and advanced services are reflective of the doctors, nurses and support staff incorporating their best efforts in everything we do,” said Chief Executive Officer Lou Molina. “We remain focused on what matters most to our patients, including clinical excellence delivered in a caring environment.”
SECOND PLACE
Methodist Hospitals
Northlake Campus
600 Grant St.
Gary
219-886-4000
Southlake Campus
8701 Broadway
Merrillville
219-738-5500
THIRD PLACE (Tie)
Franciscan Health
Multiple locations
219-662-5700
NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital
7904 Cabela Drive
Hammond
219-554-9911