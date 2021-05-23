 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Hospital
urgent

Best Hospital

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Regioon Health Care series
Best Hospital

Community Hospital in Munster 

Community Hospital

901 MacArthur Blvd.

Munster

219-836-1600

www.comhs.org

Community Hospital opened in 1973 as a medical surgical facility in Munster. Today, it is known for advanced technologies and treatments, spanning the  spectrum of care and offering the area’s most innovative cancer, cardiology, maternal care, neuroscience and orthopedics programs.

According to hospital officials, as northwest Indiana’s only Comprehensive Stroke Center, Community has earned numerous national accreditations and recognitions for its high quality of care, including numerous Get With The Guidelines awards from the American Heart/American Stroke Association. Its cardiology care also received national recognition for its minimally invasive procedures. It's dedicated Obstetric Emergency department ensures that expectant mothers receive timely, specialized care for themseles and their babies. 

“Our level of experience and advanced services are reflective of the doctors, nurses and support staff incorporating their best efforts in everything we do,” said Chief Executive Officer Lou Molina. “We remain focused on what matters most to our patients, including clinical excellence delivered in a caring environment.”

SECOND PLACE

Methodist Hospitals

Northlake Campus

600 Grant St.

Gary

219-886-4000

Southlake Campus

8701 Broadway

Merrillville

219-738-5500

www.methodisthospitals.org

THIRD PLACE (Tie)

Franciscan Health

Multiple locations

219-662-5700

www.franciscanhealth.org

NW Indiana 24/7 ER & Hospital

7904 Cabela Drive

Hammond

219-554-9911

www.nwindianaer.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts