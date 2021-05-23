Best Hot Dog

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

The large lettering on the outside of the distinct building can’t be missed as you drive by the Portillo’s in Merrillville. Its fun, eclectic look and old-world setting draw you in and add to the experience for anyone who is a fan of classic Chicago-style hot dogs — or fries or Italian beef sandwiches or burgers or chocolate cake or more.

Consistency is the key, said Michael Hels, manager of the Merrillville location. The hot dogs are made just the same as they were when Portillo’s began nearly 60 years ago.

The Merrillville restaurant was the first of its six locations in the Hoosier State, and Hels said there are plans for more, “an additional location near Indianapolis and perhaps a second location in the region,” he said.

“Social Distancing is a challenge for everyone, but Portillo's is becoming ever more popular because of the always-moving drive-thru lanes, online ordering and curbside pickup,” said Hels.