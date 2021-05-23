 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Hot Dog
urgent

Best Hot Dog

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Best Hot Dog

Chicago-style hot dog at Portillo's

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

portillos.com

The large lettering on the outside of the distinct building can’t be missed as you drive by the Portillo’s in Merrillville. Its fun, eclectic look and old-world setting draw you in and add to the experience for anyone who is a fan of classic Chicago-style hot dogs — or fries or Italian beef sandwiches or burgers or chocolate cake or more.

Consistency is the key, said Michael Hels, manager of the Merrillville location. The hot dogs are made just the same as they were when Portillo’s began nearly 60 years ago.

The Merrillville restaurant was the first of its six locations in the Hoosier State, and Hels said there are plans for more, “an additional location near Indianapolis and perhaps a second location in the region,” he said.

“Social Distancing is a challenge for everyone, but Portillo's is becoming ever more popular because of the always-moving drive-thru lanes, online ordering and curbside pickup,” said Hels.

SECOND PLACE

Arnie’s Dog House

8125 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-2867

1503 Indianapolis Blvd.

Whiting

219-659-3004

www.facebook.com/ArniesDogHouse

THIRD PLACE

Corky’s Dogg House

12421 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9332

www.facebook.com/CorkysDoggHouses

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts