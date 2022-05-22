Best Hot Dog

Portillo’s

555 E. 81st Ave.

Merrillville

219-769-8300

Portillo’s began in the Chicago suburbs, but is now known across several states as the place to get a great hot dog. The Merrillville location was the first one in the Hoosier State.

Started in 1963 by Dick Portillo, who invested $1,100 into a small trailer, it has grown to 60 locations and expanded the menu to include burgers, sandwiches, ribs, pasta, milkshakes and more. Fries are crinkled. Desserts are a phenomenon — from the cake shakes to the strawberry shortcake to the chocolate eclair cake to the mother of all fast food desserts, the Portillo’s chocolate cake.

Hot dogs may be where they got started, but the Italian beef has become quite the signature menu item, as well. It’s also a big seller on the catering side.

The retro appearance of the building harkens back to an earlier era and draws in hungry fans for the food, the experience and the consistency. And the popular drive-thru operates like a well-oiled machine.

SECOND PLACE

Arnie’s Dog House

8125 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-2867

1503 Indianapolis Blvd

Whiting

219-659-3004

THIRD PLACE

Corky’s Dogg House

12421 Wicker Ave.

Cedar Lake

219-374-9332

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0