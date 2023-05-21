Portillo’s

In 1963 Dick Portillo invested $1,100 in a small trailer to sell his hot dogs in the Chicago suburbs. They were a hit. That small trailer has grown into a successful company that offers a large menu — including burgers, pasta and ribs — at more than 70 locations. It's also become well-known for Italian beef sandwiches and delectable chocolate cake.

The restaurant in Merrillville was the first location in Indiana, and it continues to draw in customers for the Region’s best hot dog and more.

Don’t forget to order dessert. Did you know that the famous chocolate cake can also be made into a chocolate cake shake? It joins other creamy flavors, along with strawberry shortcake, lemon cake or chocolate eclair cake. Portillo’s is great for serving a crowd from its popular catering division.

The retro appearance of the building adds to a fun dining experience as does the speedy drive-thru.

SECOND PLACE

Corky’s Dogg House

THIRD PLACE

Arnie’s Dog House

