Best Hot Dogs

Joey's Red Hots
Multiple locations
708-478-6200
Established in 2016 by two industry veterans, the Joey’s group of restaurants and food trucks are your old-school Chicago establishments that offer customers a taste of the old neighborhood.
“Joey’s is known across Chicagoland for providing exceptional service, family-friendly prices and a consistent experience across their entire brand,” said owner Anthony Nardo.
“Whether visiting one of the three locations offering Vienna Beef products or homemade Italian specialties, Chicago-style pizza or homemade gelato, you are guaranteed to find high-quality food coupled with high-quality service that keeps customers coming back day after day. Customers don’t visit Joey’s just to eat, they visit Joey’s to have a dining experience that is ‘just like the old neighborhood.’ ”
Though the hot dogs are award-winning, don’t overlook some of the other offerings such as gyros, char-broiled burgers, burritos, tacos, sandwiches and sausages.
Joey’s Red Hots also placed first for Best Caterer.
SECOND PLACE
Pop’s
Multiple locations
THIRD PLACE
Portillo’s
Multiple locations