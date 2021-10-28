 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Hot Dogs
urgent

Best Hot Dogs

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Hot Dogs

Joey's Red Hots and Pizza

Joey's Red Hots

Multiple locations

joeysredhots.com

Seven years ago business partners Anthony Nardo and Nick Iozzo decided to open a classic hot dog stand based on their memories of childhood. You can get way more than hot dogs at Joey's. So if you have a taste for pizzas, gyros, pasta or Italian beef, they’ve got you covered. They also serve homemade gelato, a big seller.

“We’re a family run business that cares about our employees and customers,” said Nardo. “We go above and beyond for everyone always to make sure they are satisfied.” There are four locations with a fifth opening soon in Riverdale. Keep an eye out for their food truck, too, which you’ll spot locally serving dogs and more.

Joey’s Red Hots was also voted Best Caterer.

SECOND PLACE

Doug’s Dogs

6200 159th St.

Oak Forest

708-687-1122

dougsdogsof.com

THIRD PLACE

Portillo’s 

Multiple locations

portillos.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts