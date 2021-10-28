Best Hot Dogs

Joey's Red Hots

Seven years ago business partners Anthony Nardo and Nick Iozzo decided to open a classic hot dog stand based on their memories of childhood. You can get way more than hot dogs at Joey's. So if you have a taste for pizzas, gyros, pasta or Italian beef, they’ve got you covered. They also serve homemade gelato, a big seller.

“We’re a family run business that cares about our employees and customers,” said Nardo. “We go above and beyond for everyone always to make sure they are satisfied.” There are four locations with a fifth opening soon in Riverdale. Keep an eye out for their food truck, too, which you’ll spot locally serving dogs and more.