Best Hotel

DoubleTree by Hilton
5000 W. 127th St.
Alsip
708-371-7300
At DoubleTree by Hilton, guests will find a warm welcome, thoughtful amenities, exceptional dining as well as meeting and event spaces.
“For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy of making guests feel welcome while traveling by innovating for the future through contemporary accommodations and amenities, as well as unique food and beverage experiences,” the company said. “With more opportunities than ever for guests to experience the brand’s warm welcome, DoubleTree by Hilton continues to prioritize the spaces and human moments that make travelers feel good.”
SECOND PLACE
Georgios Quality Inn & Suites
8800 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-403-1100
THIRD PLACE (TIE)
EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park Convention Center
18501 Convention Center Drive
Tinley Park
708-444-1100
Holiday Inn Express & Suites
16223 W. 159th St.
Lockport
815-306-1200