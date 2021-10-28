 Skip to main content
Best Hotel
Best Hotel

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Fitness & Recreation series
DoubleTree Hotel

DoubleTree by Hilton

5000 W. 127th St.

Alsip

708-371-7300

www.hilton.com/en/doubletree/

At DoubleTree by Hilton, guests will find a warm welcome, thoughtful amenities, exceptional dining as well as meeting and event spaces.

“For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has maintained its philosophy of making guests feel welcome while traveling by innovating for the future through contemporary accommodations and amenities, as well as unique food and beverage experiences,” the company said. “With more opportunities than ever for guests to experience the brand’s warm welcome, DoubleTree by Hilton continues to prioritize the spaces and human moments that make travelers feel good.”

SECOND PLACE

Georgios Quality Inn & Suites

8800 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-403-1100

www.georgios.com

THIRD PLACE (TIE)

EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park Convention Center

18501 Convention Center Drive

Tinley Park

708-444-1100

www.ihg.com/evenhotels/hotels/us/en/tinley-park/chitn/hoteldetail

Holiday Inn Express & Suites

16223 W. 159th St.

Lockport

815-306-1200

www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/us/en/lockport/ordlp/hoteldetail

