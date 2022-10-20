Best Hotel

EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park-Convention Center
18501 Convention Center Drive
Tinley Park
708-444-1100
Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, the EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park is conveniently located. Attached to the Tinley Park Convention Center, it is also close to such corporate offices as Panduit, UGN and Intermodal Acquisition.
It's also near the Odyssey Golf Course, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Route 66 Raceway.
EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park strives to create a travel and health balance by offering free Wi-Fi, comfortable work spaces and an Athletic Studio for working out, zone training or group classes.
Healthy food options also are available.
SECOND PLACE
DoubleTree by Hilton
5000 W, 127th St.
Alsip
708-371-7300
THIRD PLACE
Georgios Quality Inn & Suites
800 W. 159th St.
Orland Park
708-403 1100