Best Hotel

EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park-Convention Center

18501 Convention Center Drive

Tinley Park

708-444-1100

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, the EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park is conveniently located. Attached to the Tinley Park Convention Center, it is also close to such corporate offices as Panduit, UGN and Intermodal Acquisition.

It's also near the Odyssey Golf Course, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre and Route 66 Raceway.

EVEN Hotel Chicago-Tinley Park strives to create a travel and health balance by offering free Wi-Fi, comfortable work spaces and an Athletic Studio for working out, zone training or group classes.

Healthy food options also are available.

SECOND PLACE

DoubleTree by Hilton

5000 W, 127th St.

Alsip

708-371-7300

THIRD PLACE

Georgios Quality Inn & Suites

800 W. 159th St.

Orland Park

708-403 1100