Best Hotel

Four Winds Casino Hotel

From the design, use of materials and the finish work, Four Winds New Buffalo offers a premium resort-style feel and amenities.

“Our 415 luxurious guest rooms, suites and celebrity suites are filled with upscale amenities and furnished with comfort in mind,” said Mary Smith, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Four Winds Casinos.

“All suites have a walk-in shower, Kohler whirlpool tubs with complimentary bath salts and signature spa robe, and a wet bar with a refrigerator and microwave," Smith said, noting that handicap-accessible suites are available. "The high level of service, paired with our gaming, entertainment, gourmet restaurants, makes it clear that Four Winds New Buffalo is one of the top tourist destinations in the Midwest.”