Best Hotel

Four Winds Casino Hotel
11111 Wilson Road
New Buffalo, Mich.
866-494-6371
From the design, use of materials and the finish work, Four Winds New Buffalo offers a premium resort-style feel and amenities.
“Our 415 luxurious guest rooms, suites and celebrity suites are filled with upscale amenities and furnished with comfort in mind,” said Mary Smith, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Four Winds Casinos.
Amenities include flat-screen high-definition televisions, coffeemakers, complimentary Starbucks coffee, wireless high-speed internet access and a safe in rooms.
“All suites have a walk-in shower, Kohler whirlpool tubs with complimentary bath salts and signature spa robe, and a wet bar with a refrigerator and microwave," Smith said, noting that handicap-accessible suites are available. "The high level of service, paired with our gaming, entertainment, gourmet restaurants, makes it clear that Four Winds New Buffalo is one of the top tourist destinations in the Midwest.”
People are also reading…
SECOND PLACE
Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa
777 Blue Chip Drive
Michigan City
219-879-7711
THIRD PLACE
Hampton Suites Calumet Munster
8936 Calumet Ave.
Munster
219-836-5555