Best Hotel

Four Winds Hotel

Four Winds Casino Hotel

11111 Wilson Road

New Buffalo, Mich.

866-494-6371

fourwindscasino.com

From the design, use of materials and the finish work, Four Winds New Buffalo offers a premium resort-style feel and amenities. 

“Our 415 luxurious guest rooms, suites and celebrity suites are filled with upscale amenities and furnished with comfort in mind,” said Mary Smith, senior vice president of Hotel Operations, Four Winds Casinos.

Amenities include flat-screen high-definition televisions, coffeemakers, complimentary Starbucks coffee, wireless high-speed internet access and a safe in rooms.

“All suites have a walk-in shower, Kohler whirlpool tubs with complimentary bath salts and signature spa robe, and a wet bar with a refrigerator and microwave," Smith said, noting that handicap-accessible suites are available. "The high level of service, paired with our gaming, entertainment, gourmet restaurants, makes it clear that Four Winds New Buffalo is one of the top tourist destinations in the Midwest.”

SECOND PLACE

Blue Chip Casino Hotel  & Spa

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City

219-879-7711

bluechipcasino.com

THIRD PLACE

Hampton Suites Calumet Munster

8936 Calumet Ave.

Munster

219-836-5555

hilton.com/en/hotels/mstinhx-hampton-suites-munster

