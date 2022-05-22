Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt:

Dairy Belle

Multiple locations

219-931-4550

Dairy Belle is one of those iconic places in the Region that has stood the test of time. It first opened in Hammond in 1950, serving up seasonal doses of frosty sweetness. “Our family bought Dairy Belle in the 1990s and has kept everything the same ever since. We believe in tradition, quality, premium products and great service,” said Operations Manager Nick Colao. He is part of the third generation of his family to be involved in the business.

One thing that has changed since the 1950s is that the business has grown. You’ll ind Dairy Belle in four other communities. Like the Hammond location, the Schererville and Cedar Lake stores are seasonal. The Dyer and Crown Point locations are open year-round.

High quality products make the difference, said Colao. “We serve a premium vanilla ice cream and a chocolate custard that has not changed for decades. Every novelty that we sell is made in-house. We do not get anything shipped in from anywhere already made. We even go as far as baking our chocolate chip cookies for our ice cream sandwiches.”

A strong work ethic from Colao, his parents and his siblings and a dedication to cleanliness ensures a good guest experience.

Wondering what to try first? Best sellers are the banana splits and specialty sundaes, such as the Hot Fudge Brownie Delight. “Everything on our menu can be fully customizable to the customer's liking, including our ice cream cakes,” said Colao.

