Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Dairy Belle

Multiple locations

219-931-4550

Dairy Belle opened in Hammond in 1950, and its shops still serve up that nostalgic feel with its cones. The business has grown to four locations, with a fifth coming soon. Besides the original, there are seasonal locations in Schererville and Cedar Lake. The Crown Point store is open year-round as the new Dyer location will be.

“Our ice cream remains the same and will continue to remain the same. It’s some of the best quality soft serve. It’s creamy, smooth and rich in flavor,” said Schererville manager and part-owner Natalie Colao. “We may be growing, but we are still family owned and managed. Every novelty (ice cream bars, sandwiches, cakes, etc) inside of each store is handmade and never manufactured elsewhere. We also make sure that we can cater to all ages. It sounds silly, but each generation has grown up eating different variations of ice cream. We still carry old fashioned sodas, malts and multiple topping flavors that other places may not have.”