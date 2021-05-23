Best Ice Cream/Frozen Yogurt

Dairy Belle
Multiple locations
219-931-4550
Dairy Belle opened in Hammond in 1950, and its shops still serve up that nostalgic feel with its cones. The business has grown to four locations, with a fifth coming soon. Besides the original, there are seasonal locations in Schererville and Cedar Lake. The Crown Point store is open year-round as the new Dyer location will be.
“Our ice cream remains the same and will continue to remain the same. It’s some of the best quality soft serve. It’s creamy, smooth and rich in flavor,” said Schererville manager and part-owner Natalie Colao. “We may be growing, but we are still family owned and managed. Every novelty (ice cream bars, sandwiches, cakes, etc) inside of each store is handmade and never manufactured elsewhere. We also make sure that we can cater to all ages. It sounds silly, but each generation has grown up eating different variations of ice cream. We still carry old fashioned sodas, malts and multiple topping flavors that other places may not have.”
To satisfy the youngsters, a popular kids’ menu that includes candy eyes and sprinkles. Best sellers continue to be banana splits, the hot fudge brownie delight sundae, malts, shakes and flurries. “We are also pretty lenient with what people order,” she said. “We have a lot of flavor options and allow customers to put whatever they want on their sundaes and in their flurries and shakes.”
SECOND PLACE
Valpo Velvet
57 Monroe St.
Valparaiso
219-464-4141
THIRD PLACE
Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream
3306 Ridge Rd.
Lansing
708-251-5351