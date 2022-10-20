Best Ice Cream

The Scoop

17326 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8632

The Scoop opened in April 2021 and was an instant hit with patrons who love being able to customize every item on the menu. “We continue to offer new flavors and items so our customers can always look forward to trying something new on their next visit,” said owner Jesenia Rivera.

The name of the business came from the ice cream-themed “What’s the Scoop?” gender reveal that they had for their daughter. Rivera’s husband made most of the decor and furnishings in the shop. “He made my vision come to life,” she said. “He repurposed wood from other projects and custom made just about everything you see when you come into the shop. From the custom tables to the U-shaped bench, you can see that we put a lot of hard work into the business to make it what it is today.”

Some of the most poplar items include the premium shakes and sundaes. “We are now offering signature items for the fall such as apple pie funnel cake sundae, banana pudding churro bite sundae, apple cider floats and caramel apple sundae,” said Rivera. “And if the customer is not looking for ice cream, no worries. We offer other items such as specialty coffees, fresh juices and paninis. We open at 8 a.m. every day serving your favorites.”

SECOND PLACE

Raffy’s Candy Store

Multiple locations

815-320-6152

THIRD PLACE

The Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe

12301 S. 86th Ave.

Palos Park

708-448-0550