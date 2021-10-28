 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Ice Cream
urgent

Best Ice Cream

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Best Ice Cream

Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe makes all its ice cream on-site.

Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe

7903 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-444-1800

plushhorseicecream.com

“We make all of our ice cream right here,” says Mary Ellen Rydberg, owner of Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe in Tinley Park. “And we have over 60 flavors to choose from.”

Rydberg says the handmade quality and sheer variety of the ice cream at Plush Horse are what keep customers coming back. And since the store opened in 2012, they have indeed kept coming back.

Plush Horse also offers a variety of ice cream cakes and a full case dedicated to grab-and-go quarts of its homemade ice cream. The most popular flavor is S’mores and Rydberg’s favorite is the Key Lime Pie.

“Our secret is not really a secret, we love our guests,” said Rydberg. ”When you come here, your experience will be magical.”

SECOND PLACE

Raffy's Candy Store 

Multiple locations

www.facebook.com/Raffys-Candy-Store

THIRD PLACE

Creamery

Multiple locations

mycreamery.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts