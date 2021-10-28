Best Ice Cream

Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe

7903 W. 171st St.

Tinley Park

708-444-1800

“We make all of our ice cream right here,” says Mary Ellen Rydberg, owner of Plush Horse Ice Cream Shoppe in Tinley Park. “And we have over 60 flavors to choose from.”

Rydberg says the handmade quality and sheer variety of the ice cream at Plush Horse are what keep customers coming back. And since the store opened in 2012, they have indeed kept coming back.

Plush Horse also offers a variety of ice cream cakes and a full case dedicated to grab-and-go quarts of its homemade ice cream. The most popular flavor is S’mores and Rydberg’s favorite is the Key Lime Pie.

“Our secret is not really a secret, we love our guests,” said Rydberg. ”When you come here, your experience will be magical.”

SECOND PLACE

Raffy's Candy Store