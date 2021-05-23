Best Injury Lawyer

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi

1601 N. View Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

When someone gets injured, the toll can include psychological ones as well. That’s why injury lawyer Paul Rossi says his firm focuses on supporting those experiencing a traumatic time in their lives.

“Those who are injured often suffer physical and mental health injuries, as well as financial pain,” he said. “They are often out of work, cannot locate a suitable doctor for recovery and treatment of their injuries and do not understand how to navigate all of the difficult legal issues that arise after they are injured.”

Many individuals are also don't know how to claim financial compensation for their property or own injuries much less the the types of recovery for which they may be entitled.