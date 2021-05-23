 Skip to main content
Best Injury Lawyer
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Professional Services series
Paul A. Rossi 

Paul A. Rossi

Law Office of Paul A. Rossi

1601 N. View Drive

Lowell

219-690-1200

Paulrossilaw.com

When someone gets injured, the toll can include psychological ones as well. That’s why injury lawyer Paul Rossi says his firm focuses on supporting those experiencing a traumatic time in their lives.

“Those who are injured often suffer physical and mental health injuries, as well as financial pain,” he said. “They are often out of work, cannot locate a suitable doctor for recovery and treatment of their injuries and do not understand how to navigate all of the difficult legal issues that arise after they are injured.”

Many individuals are also don't know how to claim financial compensation for their property or own injuries much less the the types of recovery for which they may be entitled.

“A person who is injured in a personal injury matter must have a tremendous amount of faith and trust in their legal representation,” Rossi said. “Their entire chance of recovery will likely hinge on the efforts put forth by their attorney and his or her law firm.

The attorneys at the Law Office of Paul A. Rossi represent their clients with compassion, expertise and aggressiveness, Rossi says.

“We explain to the clients how the personal injury legal process works and walk them through each and every step so they have a good understanding and can help participate in their own recovery,” he said.

SECOND PLACE

Paul Stracci

Stracci Law Group

11890 Broadway

Crown Point

219-525-1000

straccilaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Ken Allen

Kenneth J. Allen Law Group

1109 Glendale Blvd.

Valparaiso

219-263-0439

3700 E. Lincoln Hwy.

Merrillville

219-240-1167

Kenallenlaw.com

