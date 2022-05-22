Best Injury Lawyer

Paul Stracci

Stracci Law Group

11890 Broadway

Crown Point

219-525-1000

Paul Stracci is not shy about sharing the credit for the firm’s success, saying he loves working with talented and committed people.

“It makes the job fun,” he said.

Criminal and injury law are not always fun, but he tries for happy endings for his clients.

“Our clients appreciate the unrelenting way we stand behind them — no matter how serious the situation,” Stracci said. “Our carefully assembled team provides the skill and experience necessary to ensure the best result in even the most challenging situation. We honestly assess our clients' cases, and work extraordinarily hard to meet their expectations.

"We love the fight. We love the chess match. We love to come together as a legal team, and, with the assistance of our clients who become extended family, chart a course to a successful outcome. And we love the relentless pursuit of that goal.”

Stracci, a Chicago Heights native, added that all of the attorneys on the team are either from the Region or are long-time transplants.

Paul Stracci also was voted Best Criminal Lawyer.

SECOND PLACE

Ken Allen

Allen Law Group

1109 Glendale Blvd.

Valparaiso

219-263-0439

THIRD PLACE

Alexander Lopez

8935 Broadway

Merrillville

219-791-9999

