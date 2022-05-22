Best Insurance Agency/Team

Jason Rakos Team
State Farm Insurance
270 W. 80th Place
Merrillville
219-769-1250
Jason Rakos has been in the insurance business for 15 years and says his passion and enjoyment of the work keeps growing. He said he gets to know all his customers personally as he and his employees assist customers with life insurance, auto, home and more.
“We want to help people protect what they love — their dreams, their belongings,” said Rakos.
He learned about running a business when just out of college. He began from the ground floor up, became a manager, then an agent for another insurance company, then a State Farm Insurance owner in 2015. He says it's a big plus that his four employees are long-time friends, people he grew up with who have been with him from the beginning at State Farm. “We’re all on the same page. They show up every day, and they’re awesome employees. Watching them grow and learn makes every day enjoyable for all of us.”
SECOND PLACE
Meyers Glaros
8605 Broadway, Suite A
Merrillville
219-865-6447
THIRD PLACE
Lighthouse Insurance Agency LLC
8213 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-0066