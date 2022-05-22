 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Insurance Agency/Team

  • 0
Best Local Insurance Agency/Team

Jason Rakos Team

Jason Rakos Team

State Farm Insurance

270 W. 80th Place

Merrillville

219-769-1250

jasonrakos.com

Jason Rakos has been in the insurance business for 15 years and says his passion and enjoyment of the work keeps growing. He said he gets to know all his customers personally as he and his employees assist customers with life insurance, auto, home and more.

“We want to help people protect what they love — their dreams, their belongings,” said Rakos.

He learned about running a business when just out of college. He began from the ground floor up, became a manager, then an agent for another insurance company, then a State Farm Insurance owner in 2015. He says it's a big plus that his four employees are long-time friends, people he grew up with who have been with him from the beginning at State Farm. “We’re all on the same page. They show up every day, and they’re awesome employees. Watching them grow and learn makes every day enjoyable for all of us.”

SECOND PLACE

Meyers Glaros

8605 Broadway, Suite A

Merrillville

219-865-6447

meyersglaros.com

THIRD PLACE

Lighthouse Insurance Agency LLC

8213 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0066

lighthouseagency.biz

