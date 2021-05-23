Best Insurance Agency

Brown Insurance Group
9105-A Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 300
Highland
219-972-6060
Former high school and college wrestler Tom
Brown grappled with how to best invest in Brown Insurance Group.
“We recently went through metrics, and all of our
business comes from word-of-mouth and referrals,”
he said. With that knowledge, Brown plans to invest money it savess "to our existing clients — families and business owners.”
Brown Insurance won the Best of the Region, and Brown said that word-of-mouth is why.
“We get testimonials and (recently) one of our staff received a call from a woman who said, ‘I’ve been with you for 20 years, and I know I have questions and you will give an answer I can trust,’ ’’ Brown said.
Brown said he felt awkward watching businesses getting devastated by the COVID-19 shutdowns, so his group made donations to various causes to ease the economic pain.
SECOND PLACE
Meyers Glaros Group
8605 Broadway
Merrillville
219-865-6447
THIRD PLACE
Lighthouse Insurance Agency
8213 Wicker Ave.
St. John
219-365-0066