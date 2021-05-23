Best Insurance Agency

Brown Insurance Group

9105-A Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 300

Highland

219-972-6060

Former high school and college wrestler Tom

Brown grappled with how to best invest in Brown Insurance Group.

“We recently went through metrics, and all of our

business comes from word-of-mouth and referrals,”

he said. With that knowledge, Brown plans to invest money it savess "to our existing clients — families and business owners.”

Brown Insurance won the Best of the Region, and Brown said that word-of-mouth is why.

“We get testimonials and (recently) one of our staff received a call from a woman who said, ‘I’ve been with you for 20 years, and I know I have questions and you will give an answer I can trust,’ ’’ Brown said.