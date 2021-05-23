 Skip to main content
Best Insurance Agency
urgent

Best Insurance Agency

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series

Brown Insurance Group

9105-A Indianapolis Blvd., Suite 300

Highland

219-972-6060

Browninsgrp.com

Former high school and college wrestler Tom

Brown grappled with how to best invest in Brown Insurance Group.

“We recently went through metrics, and all of our

business comes from word-of-mouth and referrals,”

he said. With that knowledge, Brown plans to invest money it savess "to our existing clients — families and business owners.”

Brown Insurance won the Best of the Region, and Brown said that word-of-mouth is why.

“We get testimonials and (recently) one of our staff received a call from a woman who said, ‘I’ve been with you for 20 years, and I know I have questions and you will give an answer I can trust,’ ’’ Brown said.

 Brown said he felt awkward watching businesses getting devastated by the COVID-19  shutdowns, so his group made donations to various causes to ease the economic pain.

 SECOND PLACE

 Meyers Glaros Group

8605 Broadway

Merrillville

219-865-6447

Meyersglaros.com 

THIRD PLACE

Lighthouse Insurance Agency

8213 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0066

www.lighthouseagency.biz

