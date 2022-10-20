Best Insurance Agent

Jen Francis

RetireMax Insurance

9651 W. 153rd St., Suite 51

Orland Park

708-388-9979

After two decades in the retail industry and plenty of hectic holiday seasons, Jen Francis took her father-in-law up on an offhand piece of advice at Thanksgiving dinner in 2017 and got her insurance license. Shortly thereafter, she joined his decades-old family-owned business, RetireMax Insurance, and she hasn’t regretted the move one bit.

“Most of the general public has no idea the plethora of other options and various types of insurance that are out there,” she says. “In retail, one of my passions was helping people find the perfect gift. With insurance, I love the fact I still get to help people but also help make insurance make sense for them.”

Francis knows well that insurance emergencies rarely happen between the hours of 9 and 5, even if that’s when most agents are available. Her clients have gotten used to being able to count on Francis to be there when they need her — no matter the time of day – and she takes great pride in being able to give them that peace of mind.

“I treat our clients like an extension of the family, because let's face it, they are,” she says. “There have been some late nights and tough conversations, but in the end, knowing I've been able to assist each and every one of them with integrity and efficiency makes it all worth it.”

SECOND PLACE

Ken Anderson

State Farm Insurance

17121 88th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8000

THIRD PLACE

Matt Langlois

Langlois Insurance Agency

200 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-2106