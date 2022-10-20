 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Insurance Agent

  • 0
Best Insurance Agent

Jen Francis of RetireMax Insurance

Jen Francis

RetireMax Insurance

9651 W. 153rd St., Suite 51

Orland Park

708-388-9979

retiremaxinsurance.com

After two decades in the retail industry and plenty of hectic holiday seasons, Jen Francis took her father-in-law up on an offhand piece of advice at Thanksgiving dinner in 2017 and got her insurance license. Shortly thereafter, she joined his decades-old family-owned business, RetireMax Insurance, and she hasn’t regretted the move one bit.

“Most of the general public has no idea the plethora of other options and various types of insurance that are out there,” she says. “In retail, one of my passions was helping people find the perfect gift. With insurance, I love the fact I still get to help people but also help make insurance make sense for them.”

People are also reading…

Francis knows well that insurance emergencies rarely happen between the hours of 9 and 5, even if that’s when most agents are available. Her clients have gotten used to being able to count on Francis to be there when they need her — no matter the time of day – and she takes great pride in being able to give them that peace of mind.

“I treat our clients like an extension of the family, because let's face it, they are,” she says. “There have been some late nights and tough conversations, but in the end, knowing I've been able to assist each and every one of them with integrity and efficiency makes it all worth it.”

SECOND PLACE

Ken Anderson

State Farm Insurance

17121 88th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8000

kenismyagent.com

THIRD PLACE

Matt Langlois

Langlois Insurance Agency

200 W. Maple St.

New Lenox

815-485-2106

langloisinsurance.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts