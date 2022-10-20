Best Insurance Agent

Jen Francis
RetireMax Insurance
9651 W. 153rd St., Suite 51
Orland Park
708-388-9979
After two decades in the retail industry and plenty of hectic holiday seasons, Jen Francis took her father-in-law up on an offhand piece of advice at Thanksgiving dinner in 2017 and got her insurance license. Shortly thereafter, she joined his decades-old family-owned business, RetireMax Insurance, and she hasn’t regretted the move one bit.
“Most of the general public has no idea the plethora of other options and various types of insurance that are out there,” she says. “In retail, one of my passions was helping people find the perfect gift. With insurance, I love the fact I still get to help people but also help make insurance make sense for them.”
People are also reading…
Francis knows well that insurance emergencies rarely happen between the hours of 9 and 5, even if that’s when most agents are available. Her clients have gotten used to being able to count on Francis to be there when they need her — no matter the time of day – and she takes great pride in being able to give them that peace of mind.
“I treat our clients like an extension of the family, because let's face it, they are,” she says. “There have been some late nights and tough conversations, but in the end, knowing I've been able to assist each and every one of them with integrity and efficiency makes it all worth it.”
SECOND PLACE
Ken Anderson
State Farm Insurance
17121 88th Ave.
Tinley Park
708-407-8000
THIRD PLACE
Matt Langlois
Langlois Insurance Agency
200 W. Maple St.
New Lenox
815-485-2106