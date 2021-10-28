 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Insurance Agent
urgent

Best Insurance Agent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Insurance Agent

Stringham Insurance Agency .

Stringham Insurance Agency

19646 S. Wolf Road

Mokena

708-479-2526

stringhaminsurance.com

Independent and family-owned, Stringham Insurance Agency has been providing customers in Mokena and surrounding communities with the best, most cost-effective insurance protection and service since 1980.

Focusing on personal lines, commercial lines, life and disability income, the Stringham team — led by founders Dick and Mary Ann Stringham — prides itself on being “small-town professionals,” dedicated to providing their loyal customers much-needed products from some of the industry’s top-rated companies — backed by caring, professional services that can’t be beat.

SECOND PLACE

Ken Anderson

State Farm

17121 88th Ave.

Tinley Park

708-407-8000

kenismyagent.com

THIRD PLACE

Jim Fuentes

State Farm 

17256 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-532-3045

jimfuentesinsurance.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts