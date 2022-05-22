Best Insurance Agent

Kelly Maki
Maki Insurance Group
27 W. Joliet St.
Schererville
219-440-2021
This lifelong Region resident said that 98% of her customers retain her.
“They are very loyal to us,” Kelly Maki said.
Maki has owned her own business since 2013 and has been in the insurance profession for 20 years. She's enthusiastic about the job.
“It’s the clients and the people who I enjoy working with,” she said. “I have a master’s degree in business and my undergraduate degree was in business but none of us on the staff consider ourselves salespeople.
“I always say if you do the right thing and take care of the client, business will come. I’m all about word-of-mouth and you can get tons of referrals from that.”
She attended Calumet College of St. Joseph and worked in the admissions office there for a while before getting into insurance sales.
SECOND PLACE
Jason Rakos
State Farm Insurance
270 W. 80th Place
Merrillville
219-769-1250
THIRD PLACE
Walter Cook
Walter Cook Insurance Agency
7199 Broadway
Merrillville
219-769-2387