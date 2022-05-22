 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Best Insurance Agent

  • 0
Best Insurance Agent

Kelly Maki, Maki Insurance Group

Kelly Maki

Maki Insurance Group

27 W. Joliet St.

Schererville

219-440-2021

Makiinsgroup.com

This lifelong Region resident said that 98% of her customers retain her.

“They are very loyal to us,” Kelly Maki said.

Maki has owned her own business since 2013 and has been in the insurance profession for 20 years. She's enthusiastic about the job. 

“It’s the clients and the people who I enjoy working with,” she said. “I have a master’s degree in business and my undergraduate degree was in business but none of us on the staff consider ourselves salespeople.

“I always say if you do the right thing and take care of the client, business will come. I’m all about word-of-mouth and you can get tons of referrals from that.”

People are also reading…

She attended Calumet College of St. Joseph and worked in the admissions office there for a while before getting into insurance sales.

SECOND PLACE

Jason Rakos

State Farm Insurance

270 W. 80th Place

Merrillville

219-769-1250

Jasonrakos.com

THIRD PLACE

Walter Cook

Walter Cook Insurance Agency

7199 Broadway

Merrillville

219-769-2387

Waltercookinsurance.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts