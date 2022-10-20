Best Interior Design

The Floor 4U
9614 Willow Lane
Mokena
708-719-9867
“We pride ourselves on the service and goods we provide,” said Jamie Sopczak, vice president of operations for The Floor 4U.
The company, in Mokena, was founded by Matt Pehr in 2018. An installer, Pehr decided to take his business to the next level and opened The Floor 4U, offering a wide range of options of flooring materials and cabinetry.
“He still does some installation as well,” said Sopczak, adding that the company has grown and it now has what she describes as a gorgeous 22,000-square-foot showroom. “We have many repeat customers, plus a lot of referrals, and we’re getting new people in all the time. Being voted Best Of is great because it means we’re giving people what they want.”
SECOND PLACE
Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe
17050 Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-6601
THIRD PLACE
Surface Solutions
9615 194th Place
Mokena
708-571-3449