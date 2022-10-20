 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Best Interior Design

  • 0
Best Interior Design

The Floor 4U

The Floor 4U

9614 Willow Lane

Mokena

708-719-9867

thefloor4u.com

“We pride ourselves on the service and goods we provide,” said Jamie Sopczak, vice president of operations for The Floor 4U.

The company, in Mokena, was founded by Matt Pehr in 2018. An installer, Pehr decided to take his business to the next level and opened The Floor 4U, offering a wide range of options of flooring materials and cabinetry.

“He still does some installation as well,” said Sopczak, adding that the company has grown and it now has what she describes as a gorgeous 22,000-square-foot showroom. “We have many repeat customers, plus a lot of referrals, and we’re getting new people in all the time. Being voted Best Of is great because it means we’re giving people what they want.”

People are also reading…

SECOND PLACE

Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe

17050 Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-6601

tpkitchenandbath.com

THIRD PLACE

Surface Solutions

9615 194th Place

Mokena

708-571-3449

surfacesolutionsil.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts