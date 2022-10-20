Best Interior Design

The Floor 4U

The company, in Mokena, was founded by Matt Pehr in 2018. An installer, Pehr decided to take his business to the next level and opened The Floor 4U, offering a wide range of options of flooring materials and cabinetry.

“He still does some installation as well,” said Sopczak, adding that the company has grown and it now has what she describes as a gorgeous 22,000-square-foot showroom. “We have many repeat customers, plus a lot of referrals, and we’re getting new people in all the time. Being voted Best Of is great because it means we’re giving people what they want.”