Best Irish Pub

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Tom Kelly’s Irish Pub Lenox

Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub

495 Degroate Road

New Lenox

815-462-8420

tomkellys.com

Kelly Trumpey, owner of Tom Kelly’s Chophouse & Pub, knows why the venerable New Lenox institution has had success. “We’ve been successful in the community because of our quality food and customer service,” says Trumpey. “We just really love our community and try to make a personal experience for each guest.”

That personal experience includes taking care of the pub’s many regulars and attention from a staff that goes through extensive training. “We have a lot of regulars,” says Trumpey. “If we don't know your name, we know your drink.”

And though Trumpey stresses the variety of drinks they make, Tom Kelly’s is known for Old Fashioneds and, of course, pints of Guinness on draft. The pub is even certified by Guinness as a purveyor of its official Perfect Pint.

As a pub, Tom Kelly’s also serves tasty food made from scratch. “We’re known for our ribs reubens, and burgers,” Trumpey says, “‘Come on in for a pint of guinness and give us a try.”

SECOND PLACE

Gaelic Park

6119 147th St.

Oak Forest

708-687-9323

chicagogaelicpark.com

THIRD PLACE

The Ashford House

7959 W. 159th St.

Tinley Park

708-633-7600

winstonsmarket.net

