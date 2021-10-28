Best Irish Pub

Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub

495 Degroate Road

New Lenox

815-462-8420

Kelly Trumpey, owner of Tom Kelly’s Chophouse & Pub, knows why the venerable New Lenox institution has had success. “We’ve been successful in the community because of our quality food and customer service,” says Trumpey. “We just really love our community and try to make a personal experience for each guest.”

That personal experience includes taking care of the pub’s many regulars and attention from a staff that goes through extensive training. “We have a lot of regulars,” says Trumpey. “If we don't know your name, we know your drink.”

And though Trumpey stresses the variety of drinks they make, Tom Kelly’s is known for Old Fashioneds and, of course, pints of Guinness on draft. The pub is even certified by Guinness as a purveyor of its official Perfect Pint.