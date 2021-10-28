Best Irish Pub

Tom Kelly's Chophouse & Pub
495 Degroate Road
New Lenox
815-462-8420
Kelly Trumpey, owner of Tom Kelly’s Chophouse & Pub, knows why the venerable New Lenox institution has had success. “We’ve been successful in the community because of our quality food and customer service,” says Trumpey. “We just really love our community and try to make a personal experience for each guest.”
That personal experience includes taking care of the pub’s many regulars and attention from a staff that goes through extensive training. “We have a lot of regulars,” says Trumpey. “If we don't know your name, we know your drink.”
And though Trumpey stresses the variety of drinks they make, Tom Kelly’s is known for Old Fashioneds and, of course, pints of Guinness on draft. The pub is even certified by Guinness as a purveyor of its official Perfect Pint.
As a pub, Tom Kelly’s also serves tasty food made from scratch. “We’re known for our ribs reubens, and burgers,” Trumpey says, “‘Come on in for a pint of guinness and give us a try.”
SECOND PLACE
Gaelic Park
6119 147th St.
Oak Forest
708-687-9323
THIRD PLACE
The Ashford House
7959 W. 159th St.
Tinley Park
708-633-7600