Best Irish Pub

Carraig Irish Pub

Gaelic Park

6119 W. 147th St.

Oak Forest

708-687-9323

Chicago Gaelic Park opened the Carraig Pub just over 20 years ago. The pub’s interior was crafted in Ireland and reassembled in Oak Forest. New in 2022, the pub opened a beer garden and outdoor bar, which has been very popular.

“Customers love our ribs on Wednesday nights, and our fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and chicken curry are Irish fan favorites,” said Mary O’Sullivan, public relations manager. You can be sure that you’ll get an authentic experience and taste of the Emerald Isle while visiting the pub. Chef Maureen Leyden is from County Mayo, pub manager Philip Quinlan is from County Offaly and Ciara Leyden is pastry chef.

“We’re open Tuesday through Sunday and have live music every weekend with no cover charge,” said O’Sullivan. “We’d love to meet your readers, and we’re sure they’ll enjoy our food, our perfectly pulled pints, cider and more.”

SECOND PLACE

Tom Kelly’s Chophouse & Pub

495 Degroate Road

New Lenox

815-462-8420

THIRD PLACE

Fox’s Pizza & Irish Pub

9655 W. 143rd St.

Orland Park

708-349-2111

11247 W. 187th St.

Mokena

708-478-8888