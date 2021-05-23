 Skip to main content
Best Italian Food
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Food and dining series
Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829 

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829 

lucreziacafe.com

Lucrezia’s flagship location in Chesterton opened 23 years ago in a quaint historic house. A second location opened five years later in a historic Crown Point mansion. These vintage homes create a perfect setting for enjoying the Northern Italian cuisine.

“We have weekly chef features/specials, which change every Thursday, that are inspired by seasonal fresh produce, fish and meats,” said co-owner Nada Karas. “It's where our chefs and culinary team become creative. Although our focus is Italian food, the chef features allow them to wander outside the Italian box.”

The menu is also tweaked in the fall and spring to introduce seasonal dishes.

Karas said Lucrezia is best known for roasted lamb shank, which is braised for hours and has been on the menu since day one.

“We're a scratch kitchen, so we make everything, including our desserts. We are always looking for the best and freshest ingredients,” Karas explained. “There are no deep fryers or microwaves. You will not find any frozen, vacuum-sealed entrée pouches to reheat from any corporate warehouses in our kitchen.”

The pandemic has been challenging, but Karas is grateful for a staff that adapted to carry-out and delivery options to keep the restaurant going and the community that came together to support it. “It felt like the last scene in the movie, ‘It's a Wonderful Life,’ when the town comes to help George Bailey,” said Karas. “We felt the love and we were extremely blessed to have the support of so many people.”

SECOND PLACE

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

dyerlittleitaly.com

THIRD PLACE

Abbiocco Italian Cuisine & Luna Roof Top Bar

600 Gateway Blvd.

Chesterton

219-728-1442

abbioccoeats.com

