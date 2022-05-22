Best Italian Food

Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829 (LUCY)

428 S. Calumet Rd.

Chesterton

219-926-5829 (LUCY)

Lucrezia Cafe and Ristorante of Northwest Indiana have been delighting diners with their Northern Italian cuisine for more than two decades. But it’s not simply the food that makes these places shine. “We have a great staff that has been with us for a long time. It’s a big part of our success,” said co-owner Nada Karas.

With chefs that use their creative chops to devise unique weekly specials, patrons have a lot to look forward to in the cozy quarters of these vintage homes in Chesterton and Crown Point. A third location sits on the shore of Lake Maxinkuckee in Culver.

Karas said they’re best known for their roasted lamb shank, which is braised for hours and has been on the menu since Day One.

“We're a scratch kitchen, so we make everything, including our desserts. We are always looking for the best and freshest ingredients,” Karas explained. “There are no deep fryers or microwaves. You will not find any frozen, vacuum-sealed entrée pouches to reheat from any corporate warehouses in our kitchen.”

Lucrezia’s sister company, Olivezia, which was voted Best Gourmet Food Shop, offers ultra premium extra virgin olive oils, balsamic vinegars, domestic and imported wines, pastas, cheeses and other gourmet items and also has a monthly wine club. You can order the same premium olive oils and vinegars you enjoy in the restaurants onilne at olivezia.com.

SECOND PLACE

Little Italy

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

THIRD PLACE

Ciao Bella Ristorante

1514 U.S. Hwy. 41

Schererville

219-322-6800

