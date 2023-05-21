Lucrezia Ristorante

302 S. Main St.

Crown Point

219-661-5829

Under the stewardship of owners Michael and Nada Karas for the last quarter-century, the Lucrezia family of restaurants has grown into a group of three – their flagship Lucrezia Café in Chesterton, seven-year-old Lucrezia Trattoria in Culver and the winner in this category, Lucrezia Ristorante in Crown Point.

This trio of eclectic, modern-day Italian eateries has popped up in numerous Best of the Region categories over the years (including this year’s Best Chef winner Dylan McRae), which Nada Karas sees as a testament to the high-quality, high-comfort approach that continues to be embraced by Region diners.

“Our goal is to provide an Italian dining experience without having to use your passport,” she says. “We want you to feel like you came to dinner at a friend’s house, enjoying the charming, historic surroundings and beautiful outdoor gardens as you’re whisked away from the stresses of daily living. We are definitely a family here, and we want you to feel that coming through our door.”

SECOND PLACE

Little Italy Ristorante

1155 Joliet St.

Dyer

219-865-3040

THIRD PLACE

Gamba Ristorante

455 E. 84th Drive

Merrillville

219-736-5000