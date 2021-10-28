 Skip to main content
Best Italian Restaurant
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Dining series
Enrico's Italian Dining

Enrico's Italian Dining

20535 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort

815-469-1000

enricositalian.com

For a restaurant that has been open since 1974, the consistency of the food and service at Enrico’s Italian Dining in Frankfort is something to behold. Harry D’Ercole, owner and general manager, credits the commitment of the staff and patrons for its staying power. “Over the years we've been in business we've had wonderful employees” says D’Ercole, “We’ve been fortunate to have people stick with us.”

D’Ercole says this consistency also has helped Enrico’s weather the challenges of COVID-19. “The last six months have been very challenging.”

Besides that “We make all of our sauces here in our kitchen,” says D’Ercole, “Our rich meat sauce is outstanding. It's a customer favorite.”

To provide a welcoming, enjoyable experience to Enrico’s customers, the staff strives to make a versatile atmosphere: “Casual enough for Tuesday night and fancy enough for Saturday," D'Ercole says.

SECOND PLACE

Gatto's Italian Restaurant & Bar

Multiple locations

gattosrestaurant.com

THIRD PLACE

Francesca's Fortunato

40 Kansas St.

Frankfort

815-464-1890

miafrancesca.com

