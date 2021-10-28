Best Italian Restaurant

Enrico's Italian Dining

20535 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort

815-469-1000

For a restaurant that has been open since 1974, the consistency of the food and service at Enrico’s Italian Dining in Frankfort is something to behold. Harry D’Ercole, owner and general manager, credits the commitment of the staff and patrons for its staying power. “Over the years we've been in business we've had wonderful employees” says D’Ercole, “We’ve been fortunate to have people stick with us.”

D’Ercole says this consistency also has helped Enrico’s weather the challenges of COVID-19. “The last six months have been very challenging.”

Besides that “We make all of our sauces here in our kitchen,” says D’Ercole, “Our rich meat sauce is outstanding. It's a customer favorite.”

To provide a welcoming, enjoyable experience to Enrico’s customers, the staff strives to make a versatile atmosphere: “Casual enough for Tuesday night and fancy enough for Saturday," D'Ercole says.