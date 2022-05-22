 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Jewelry Store

Best Jewelry Store

Albert's Diamond Jewelers recognized more than 40 students at its Most Improved Students Awards.

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

albertsjewelers.com

"What sets us apart is the shopping experience — we try to make it fun. We offer high-end merchandise, and we stand behind our service," explains Albert's Diamond Jewelers owner Joshua Halpern. "I'd like Albert's to be 'the best jewelry store in the world.' "

While he knows that goal is ambitious, Halpern and his team strive to get closer to it every day, providing every customer with attentive, respectful and personalized service.

Halpern understands that in a competitive jewelry market you have to differentiate yourself and that includes giving back to the community.

 And Albert's has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in its auction for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana and rewarded local students for good grades. It is currently raising funds to aid Ukraine.

Established in 1905 in a small storefront in East Chicago, Albert's has grown to one of the largest and most successful family-owned jewelers in the country.

SECOND PLACE

Highland Jewelers Diamond Center

2839 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-838-2530

highlandjewelers.com

THIRD PLACE

Martin Binder Jewelers

650 W. Morthland Drive 

Valparaiso

219-462-5931

martinbinder.com

