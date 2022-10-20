Best Jewelry Store

James & Sons Fine Jewelers

At James & Sons, you really feel the culture of a family-owned and operated business. “We are incredibly lucky to have such a knowledgeable and kind team,” says marketing director Courtney Buechele. “Everyone has such admiration for the owners, John and Jim Sunderland. They have the biggest hearts and are fantastic leaders.”

The Sunderland’s strive to show their staff and customers that they care and are supportive of the larger community, according to Buechele. “From donations and fundraisers to partnering with local businesses, we love supporting local,” she says.

James & Sons works hard to make every customer’s experience a good one. From its expert bench jewelers onsite to its curated drink menu, the store offers perks and services to its customers.

Says Buechele, “Our goal is to make your visit no pressure, educational and welcoming.”

SECOND PLACE

Distinctive Gold Jewelry

THIRD PLACE

Crescent Jewelers

