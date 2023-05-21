Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

It comes down to the details, and the Albert’s Diamond Jewelers team strives to put customers’ needs and interests at the center of every decision they make.

It's part of the “Albert’s Experience.”

“That experience means everyone is treated with respect, has the best selection of jewelry and timepieces available to them and are guided by the most knowledgeable and committed professionals during their shopping experience,” Albert's Diamond Jewelers Owner Joshua Halpern says. “The same level of focus is present when customers want to buy or sell gold.”

Albert’s appreciates clients' support, considering them a part of the family.

“We work very hard to ensure everyone who visits our store is treated with dignity and respect,” Halpern says. “We want to make sure they receive the best experience possible.”

Albert’s Diamond Jewelers also won Best Place to Buy and Sell Gold.

SECOND PLACE

James & Sons Fine Jewelers

112 Indianapolis Blvd.

Schererville

219-864-9090

THIRD PLACE

Highland Jewelers Diamond Center

2839 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-838-2530