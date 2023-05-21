Albert's Diamond Jewelers
711 Main St.
Schererville
219-322-2700
It comes down to the details, and the Albert’s Diamond Jewelers team strives to put customers’ needs and interests at the center of every decision they make.
It's part of the “Albert’s Experience.”
“That experience means everyone is treated with respect, has the best selection of jewelry and timepieces available to them and are guided by the most knowledgeable and committed professionals during their shopping experience,” Albert's Diamond Jewelers Owner Joshua Halpern says. “The same level of focus is present when customers want to buy or sell gold.”
People are also reading…
Albert’s appreciates clients' support, considering them a part of the family.
“We work very hard to ensure everyone who visits our store is treated with dignity and respect,” Halpern says. “We want to make sure they receive the best experience possible.”
Albert’s Diamond Jewelers also won Best Place to Buy and Sell Gold.
SECOND PLACE
James & Sons Fine Jewelers
112 Indianapolis Blvd.
Schererville
219-864-9090
THIRD PLACE
Highland Jewelers Diamond Center
2839 Highway Ave.
Highland
219-838-2530