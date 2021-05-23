 Skip to main content
Best Jewelry Store
From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Shopping series
Joshua Halpern, owner of Albert's Diamond Jewelers

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

www.albertsjewelers.com

At Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, you’re sure to find the best high-end products available at reasonable prices.

“We are serious about the jewelry business, and we are great at it,” said Joshua Halpern, president of Albert’s.

The jewelry isn’t the only thing that’s high quality at Albert’s. The business also offers outstanding service, Halpern said.

“We provide, I think, the best service you can find anywhere in America, let alone the world,” he said.

He said he asks his team to give every ounce of energy they have to make sure guests have a great time while shopping.

“People should have fun when they’re spending money,” Halpern said. “We try to make it fun and playful and enjoyable.”

That takes hard work, but it’s rewarding to see customers happy at the end.

“To be recognized is amazing,” Halpern said. “The people see the work we put in.”

SECOND PLACE

Highland Jewelers

2839 Highway Ave.

Highland

219-838-2530

www.highlandjewelers.com

THIRD PLACE

Martin Binder Jeweler

650 W. Morthland Drive

Valparaiso

219-462-5931

www.martinbinder.com

