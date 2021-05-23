Best Jewelry Store

Albert's Diamond Jewelers

711 Main St.

Schererville

219-322-2700

At Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, you’re sure to find the best high-end products available at reasonable prices.

“We are serious about the jewelry business, and we are great at it,” said Joshua Halpern, president of Albert’s.

The jewelry isn’t the only thing that’s high quality at Albert’s. The business also offers outstanding service, Halpern said.

“We provide, I think, the best service you can find anywhere in America, let alone the world,” he said.

He said he asks his team to give every ounce of energy they have to make sure guests have a great time while shopping.

“People should have fun when they’re spending money,” Halpern said. “We try to make it fun and playful and enjoyable.”

That takes hard work, but it’s rewarding to see customers happy at the end.