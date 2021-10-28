Best Jewelry Store

Cornerstone Jewelry & Engraving
1876 E. Lincoln Hwy,
New Lenox
815-463-4653
12948 LaGrange Road
Palos Park
708-808-4540
The same people who supply rings and pendants to members of Bon Jovi and other bands have two locations in the area and offer jewelry and luxury gifts to area customers as well.
Bryan and Gina Blaha own the stores; the Palos Park location is six years old and the New Lenox store has been part of the business for two years, when it was purchased from David Anthony Jewelers.
“It’s more like a family atmosphere here,” Bryan Blaha said. “We’re not hoity-toity or whatever you want to call it. We try to have a good connection with our customers.”
Blaha has been in the business 27 years. He went to College of DuPage to study advertising, design and illustration but took a jewelry class and was hooked.
While he does work for rock musicians and skateboarders, it is the interaction with area customers that he treasures.
“Everyone likes to come in and tell stories and I enjoy hearing about the heritage of their pieces and what’s going on in their lives,” he said. “Everyone is in different walks of life when they come in whether its someone newly engaged or someone who has been married for 60 years.”
SECOND PLACE
Distinctive Gold Jewelry
19991 S. LaGrange Road
Frankfort
815-469-2929
THIRD PLACE
James & Sons Fine Jewelry
15234 S. LaGrange Road
Orland Park
708-226-0800