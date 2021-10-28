 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Jewelry Store
urgent

Best Jewelry Store

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Shopping series
Best Jewelry Store

Cornerstone Jewelry Engraving personnel, Ava Adams, from left, Janet Rusick, owner Bryan Blaha and Eric Schlaman pose in the Palos Park shop.

Cornerstone Jewelry & Engraving

1876 E. Lincoln Hwy,

New Lenox

815-463-4653

12948 LaGrange Road

Palos Park

708-808-4540

Jewelrybycornerstone.com

The same people who supply rings and pendants to members of Bon Jovi and other bands have two locations in the area and offer jewelry and luxury gifts to area customers as well.

Bryan and Gina Blaha own the stores; the Palos Park location is six years old and the New Lenox store has been part of the business for two years, when it was purchased from David Anthony Jewelers.

“It’s more like a family atmosphere here,” Bryan Blaha said. “We’re not hoity-toity or whatever you want to call it. We try to have a good connection with our customers.”

Blaha has been in the business 27 years. He went to College of DuPage to study advertising, design and illustration but took a jewelry class and was hooked.

While he does work for rock musicians and skateboarders, it is the interaction with area customers that he treasures.

“Everyone likes to come in and tell stories and I enjoy hearing about the heritage of their pieces and what’s going on in their lives,” he said. “Everyone is in different walks of life when they come in whether its someone newly engaged or someone who has been married for 60 years.”

SECOND PLACE

Distinctive Gold Jewelry

19991 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-2929

distinctivegold.com

THIRD PLACE

James & Sons Fine Jewelry

15234 S. LaGrange Road

Orland Park

708-226-0800

Jamesandsons.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts