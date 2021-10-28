Best Juice/Smoothies

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Multiple locations

“All our customers love us,” says Cathy Dominici, manager of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Tinley Park. “They can come in here and get good service, no matter what. We’re very understanding.

"Every customer that comes in is the best customer.”

Dominici has been managing the Tinley Park location for two years, after starting at the company’s Lockport store three years ago. Along with customer service, she highlights her store’s fresh ingredients and variety of flavors. “We make everything fresh daily.”

Dominici’s Tropical Smoothie Cafe boasts 23 smoothie options. from the Jenny Punch, a mixture of strawberry and banana, to the Bahama Mama, a bright confection of strawberry, pineapple, coconut and white chocolate, that Dominici says “flows out the door.”

And available are a "secret menu" of employee-created drinks (adding extra peanut butter and even a little white chocolate, one of Dominici’s secret signatures).