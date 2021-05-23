Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

As Schillings is in its 76th year in the business, there have been a lot of changes in the kitchen and bath universe since the day it opened.

One thing hasn’t changed: Its promises to its customers.

“We have built trust in the community,” Kitchen and Bath Manager Ken Fritz said. “We have been here for over 75 years and have demonstrated that we do what we promise. Additionally, we offer high-level customer service with the best staff in the area."

Still, styles and trends come and go and it’s up to people such as Fritz to keep up on the present and future.