 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling
urgent

Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

A kitchen display at Schillings

Schillings

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John

9900 191st St.

Mokena, Ill.

888-365-6005

schillings.com

As Schillings is in its 76th year in the business, there have been a lot of changes in the kitchen and bath universe since the day it opened.

One thing hasn’t changed: Its promises to its customers.

“We have built trust in the community,” Kitchen and Bath Manager Ken Fritz said. “We have been here for over 75 years and have demonstrated that we do what we promise. Additionally, we offer high-level customer service with the best staff in the area."

Still, styles and trends come and go and it’s up to people such as Fritz to keep up on the present and future.

“For cabinets, painted finishes are still the most popular,” he said. “Shaker-style white is still overwhelmingly the most popular. We are starting to see a migration from gray tones to softer colors. Greige (a color between gray and beige) is becoming more popular. We expect to see stained wood cabinetry to grow in popularity.

“For countertops, we see quartz grow in popularity over granite. The most popular quartz is white marble patterns similar to Carrara marble.”

SECOND PLACE

Bath Fitter

1258 Lincolnway

Valparaiso

219-386-3007

bathfitter.com/us-en/location/northwestindiana

THIRD PLACE

CAL Homes 

610 N. Sherman St.

Crown Point

219-798-8812

Calhomesinc.com

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts