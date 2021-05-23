Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Schillings
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John
9900 191st St.
Mokena, Ill.
888-365-6005
As Schillings is in its 76th year in the business, there have been a lot of changes in the kitchen and bath universe since the day it opened.
One thing hasn’t changed: Its promises to its customers.
“We have built trust in the community,” Kitchen and Bath Manager Ken Fritz said. “We have been here for over 75 years and have demonstrated that we do what we promise. Additionally, we offer high-level customer service with the best staff in the area."
Still, styles and trends come and go and it’s up to people such as Fritz to keep up on the present and future.
“For cabinets, painted finishes are still the most popular,” he said. “Shaker-style white is still overwhelmingly the most popular. We are starting to see a migration from gray tones to softer colors. Greige (a color between gray and beige) is becoming more popular. We expect to see stained wood cabinetry to grow in popularity.
“For countertops, we see quartz grow in popularity over granite. The most popular quartz is white marble patterns similar to Carrara marble.”
SECOND PLACE
Bath Fitter
1258 Lincolnway
Valparaiso
219-386-3007
THIRD PLACE
CAL Homes
610 N. Sherman St.
Crown Point
219-798-8812