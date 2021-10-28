 Skip to main content
Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling
From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
A bath suite from Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe

Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe

17050 S. Oak Park Ave.

Tinley Park

708-429-6601

tpkitchenandbath.com

Having spent 15 years helping to establish a local retailer’s cabinet business, kitchen and bath designer John Cancialosi decided to strike out on his own in 2005 with Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe, giving Southland a 6,000-square-foot showroom that ranks as one of the largest in the Chicago area. And while the staggering selection of styles and products is appealing for customers, the real draw is the care and attention that Cancialosi and his team bring to every phase of every project — from design expertise to quality installation to followup service.

“The ability to take our designs from thoughts on paper to the rooms that our clients have been wishing for is really the secret to our success,” says Cancialosi, whose store also took home honors for Best Interior Design provider in this year’s poll. “There’s a certain level of comfort that we bring to the consumer knowing that everything can be picked out, bought and installed from under one roof.”

SECOND PLACE

Relentless Carpentry Inc.

9614 Willow Lane

Mokena

888-575-8746

relentlesscarpentry.com

THIRD PLACE

Schillings

9900 191st St.

Mokena

708-479-7007

8900 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-8585

schillings.com

