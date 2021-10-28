Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe

Having spent 15 years helping to establish a local retailer’s cabinet business, kitchen and bath designer John Cancialosi decided to strike out on his own in 2005 with Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe, giving Southland a 6,000-square-foot showroom that ranks as one of the largest in the Chicago area. And while the staggering selection of styles and products is appealing for customers, the real draw is the care and attention that Cancialosi and his team bring to every phase of every project — from design expertise to quality installation to followup service.

“The ability to take our designs from thoughts on paper to the rooms that our clients have been wishing for is really the secret to our success,” says Cancialosi, whose store also took home honors for Best Interior Design provider in this year’s poll. “There’s a certain level of comfort that we bring to the consumer knowing that everything can be picked out, bought and installed from under one roof.”