Best Kitchen/Bath Remodeling

Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe
17050 S. Oak Park Ave.
Tinley Park
708-429-6601
Having spent 15 years helping to establish a local retailer’s cabinet business, kitchen and bath designer John Cancialosi decided to strike out on his own in 2005 with Tinley Park Kitchen & Bath Shoppe, giving Southland a 6,000-square-foot showroom that ranks as one of the largest in the Chicago area. And while the staggering selection of styles and products is appealing for customers, the real draw is the care and attention that Cancialosi and his team bring to every phase of every project — from design expertise to quality installation to followup service.
“The ability to take our designs from thoughts on paper to the rooms that our clients have been wishing for is really the secret to our success,” says Cancialosi, whose store also took home honors for Best Interior Design provider in this year’s poll. “There’s a certain level of comfort that we bring to the consumer knowing that everything can be picked out, bought and installed from under one roof.”
SECOND PLACE
Relentless Carpentry Inc.
9614 Willow Lane
Mokena
888-575-8746
THIRD PLACE
Schillings
9900 191st St.
Mokena
708-479-7007
8900 Wicker Ave.
St. John, Ind.
219-365-8585