Best Landscaping/Tree Service
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Services series
R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center in Schererville

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center

6616 W. Lincoln Hwy. 

Crown Point

219-865-6439

Ralgardencenter.com

What started as a business out of a garage in Griffith has grown into a full garden center that brings back generations of customers.

“We’re working with customers, and we’ve worked with their kids and their kids. It’s kind of cool,” said Joe Ladd, vice president of operations.

Ladd’s father, Roger, started the business, and people enjoy the fact they can see the plants that will be coming to their homes.

“We focus on customer service and quality,” Joe Lass said. “You can come in here and pick out any plants that you want. It’s family-run, and we take pride in everybody that we deal with.”

The company boasts that it has 3,000 plants and trees in stock and plenty of bulk materials.

R.A.L is not just about making life better in the spring, summer and fall. The company also offers residential and commercial snow removal in the winter.

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John

219-365-0882

20601 S. LaGrange Rd.

Frankfort, Ill.

815-469-1044

alsipnursery.com

THIRD PLACE

TBR Lawncare and Landscape

1752 E. Porter St.

Crown Point

219-662-2500

Tbrlawncare.com

