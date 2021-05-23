Best Landscaping/Tree Service

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center

6616 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Crown Point

219-865-6439

What started as a business out of a garage in Griffith has grown into a full garden center that brings back generations of customers.

“We’re working with customers, and we’ve worked with their kids and their kids. It’s kind of cool,” said Joe Ladd, vice president of operations.

Ladd’s father, Roger, started the business, and people enjoy the fact they can see the plants that will be coming to their homes.

“We focus on customer service and quality,” Joe Lass said. “You can come in here and pick out any plants that you want. It’s family-run, and we take pride in everybody that we deal with.”

The company boasts that it has 3,000 plants and trees in stock and plenty of bulk materials.

R.A.L is not just about making life better in the spring, summer and fall. The company also offers residential and commercial snow removal in the winter.