Best Landscaping

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center

11606 179th St.

Mokena

708-349-6989

“We really pride ourselves on the quality of our landscaping materials, services and professionalism,” said Mike Melka of the family-owned and operated Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center in Mokena.

It all started when his father, Jim, began mowing the lawn at his father’s funeral home while attending high school. After graduating, he kicked it up a notch and began mowing other lawns, expanding to 13 within a short period of time. Soon Jim Melka also designing and planting and by 1998 he opened the garden center. Mike Melka and his sister Lauren joined the family business in the early 2000s.

“We learned from out father not only about landscaping but also how to provide the best service,” said Mike. “We make sure to have a great crew of workers and to take care of our customers.”

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

20601 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-1044

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-0882

THIRD PLACE

Bernardin's Landscaping

19248 S. Blackhawk Pkwy.

Mokena

708-479-2122