 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Landscaping
urgent

Best Landscaping

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Landscaping

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center in Mokena

 Tony V. Martin, The Times
Best Landscaping

Mums at Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center in Mokena

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center

11606 179th St.

Mokena

708-349-6989

jimmelkalandscaping.com

During a year in which Southland residents found themselves spending more time at home, it’s more than understandable that many were looking to upgrade their surroundings.

And when it came time to undertake that big backyard makeover, champion vegetable garden or deluxe patio project, they knew where to turn.

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center has been operating out of its current Mokena location since 1988, providing an unbeatable selection of home and garden supplies and accessories, everything from grills to flowering plants, as well as guidance and know-how of some of the most knowledgeable and friendly landscape professionals around.

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

20601 S. LaGrange Road

Frankfort

815-469-1044

10255 Wicker Ave.

St. John, Ind.

219-365-0882

alsipnursery.com

THIRD PLACE

Exterior Design Corp.

12306 Foxborough Drive

Mokena

708-203-9979

exteriordesigncorp.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts