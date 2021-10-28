Best Landscaping

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center

11606 179th St.

Mokena

708-349-6989

During a year in which Southland residents found themselves spending more time at home, it’s more than understandable that many were looking to upgrade their surroundings.

And when it came time to undertake that big backyard makeover, champion vegetable garden or deluxe patio project, they knew where to turn.

Jim Melka Landscaping & Garden Center has been operating out of its current Mokena location since 1988, providing an unbeatable selection of home and garden supplies and accessories, everything from grills to flowering plants, as well as guidance and know-how of some of the most knowledgeable and friendly landscape professionals around.

SECOND PLACE

Alsip Home & Nursery

20601 S. LaGrange Road