Best Landscaping

Best Landscaping

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center

R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center 

6616 W. U.S. Hwy. 30

Crown Point

219-865-6439

rallgardencenter.com

Since 1977 R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center has provided services and goods to Northwest Indiana. The business has more than 3,000 plants and trees in stock, from small shrubs for gardens to larger trees for defining-yard landscaping.

In 1985 the business expanded, says Vice President Joe Ladd. adding a gift shop. It carries a full line of statuary, hard goods, chemicals, plants and perennials, “Everything you need for your yard or garden,” says Ladd, including many lines of brick and retaining wall block.

“We focus on quality. We bring in all grade-A material. We’re also very well known for our customer service. We’re proud to be serving the Northwest Indiana Region.”

SECOND PLACE

Reliable Property Maintenance

1818 Somerset Drive

Munster

219-779-0213

THIRD PLACE

Groen Landscape

1904 Hart St., Suite E

Dyer

219-712-9528

groenlandscape.com

