R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center

6616 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Crown Point

219-865-6439

“We started as a landscaping company in 1977 and have grown into a full-line garden center,” says Joe Ladd, general manager of R.A.L. Landscaping in Crown Point.

R.A.L. is an award-winning, family-owned business that offers everything you need for landscaping.

“We were just a landscaping company working out of a small shop space. We opened our garden center on Route 30 in Schererville in 1985 and have been expanding ever since.”

By partnering with the best vendors, R.A.L. can offer the finest quality plants, trees and flowers.

“We also stock a variety of stone, mulch and soil; an extensive inventory of fertilizer; and have a gift shop with a variety of garden and outdoor items.”

Ladd cites excellent customer service as the secret to success. “We love helping our customers enhance their property and create outdoor spaces they enjoy,” he says.

SECOND PLACE

Reliable Property Maintenance

1818 Somerset Drive

Munster

219-779-0213

THIRD PLACE

Groen Landscape

1904 Hart St., Suite E

Dyer

219-712-9528