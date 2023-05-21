Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

“It’s not just a salon, it’s an experience.” Beauty & the Beach Owner Karin Kartuska says that continues to be the standard for her business. At the full-service salon and medical spa, “Our trained team of professionals takes tremendous pride in our customers’ satisfaction and service. We’re committed to ensuring our clients not only look amazing when they leave but feel amazing as well,” says Kartuska.

Expertise in a number of services ensures the most natural look in all three types of lash extensions. The Classic provides that natural look. The Volume offers a more dramatic look, and the Hybrid combines both.

Kartuska says a thoughtful idea for friends and family is a gift card for Beauty & the Beach, ensuring them a time of luxury and pampering.

“Our team is dedicated to pampering and catering to our customers’ needs from the moment they arrive. We love to see them leave with a smile on their face,” says Kartuska.

SECOND PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

THIRD PLACE

Moda Beauty Bar

9021 Miami St.

Crown Point

219-779-3238