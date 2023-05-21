Beauty & the Beach
2012 N. Main St.
Crown Point
219-213-2609
“It’s not just a salon, it’s an experience.” Beauty & the Beach Owner Karin Kartuska says that continues to be the standard for her business. At the full-service salon and medical spa, “Our trained team of professionals takes tremendous pride in our customers’ satisfaction and service. We’re committed to ensuring our clients not only look amazing when they leave but feel amazing as well,” says Kartuska.
Expertise in a number of services ensures the most natural look in all three types of lash extensions. The Classic provides that natural look. The Volume offers a more dramatic look, and the Hybrid combines both.
Kartuska says a thoughtful idea for friends and family is a gift card for Beauty & the Beach, ensuring them a time of luxury and pampering.
“Our team is dedicated to pampering and catering to our customers’ needs from the moment they arrive. We love to see them leave with a smile on their face,” says Kartuska.
SECOND PLACE
Jay Marie Salon and Spa
808 Cedar Pkwy.
Schererville
219-227-8437
THIRD PLACE
Moda Beauty Bar
9021 Miami St.
Crown Point
219-779-3238