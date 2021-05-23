Best Lash Studio

 Skip to main content
urgent

From the 2021 The Times Best of the Region Beauty & Wellness series
Beauty & the Beach

Beauty & the Beach

2012 N. Main St.

Crown Point

219-213-2609

beautyandthebeach.com

As a full-service salon, day and medical spa, the team of highly trained and experienced professionals take tremendous pride in customer satisfaction, said Karin Kartuska, owner of Beauty and the Beach.

“Beauty and the Beach is committed to ensuring all valued clientele both look and feel amazing after all visits. By providing the most talented experts in the industry and utilizing the latest methods and techniques Beauty and the Beach remains a destination,” said Kartuska.

She said the salon is dedicated to growth while continually furthering the positive experiences of each and every guest.

“We accept the responsibility of our first place for Best of the Region and promise to continue our dedication to our clients, our industry and our region,” Kartuska said.

SECOND PLACE

Jay Marie Salon and Spa

808 Cedar Pkwy.

Schererville

219-227-8437

jaymariesalon.com

THIRD PLACE

Moda Beauty Bar

9021 Miami St.

Crown Point

219-779-3238

modabeautybar.com

