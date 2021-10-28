 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Law Firm
urgent

Best Law Firm

From the 2021 The Times Southland's Best Services series
Best Law Firm

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys

Multiple locations

708-222-2222

lernerandrowe.com

The attorneys at Lerner & Rowe work tirelessly to represent accident victims, as well victims of dangerous drugs, defective products and other catastrophic injuries.

Also voted Best Place to Work, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys have a reputation of fighting for their clients.

“We truly believe that our Chicago lawyers and support staff earned this award due to our reputation for fighting for the best interests of our clients, as well as local community groups and charitable organizations,” said Glen Lerner, founder of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys. “This holistic approach to serving our clients, in addition to our local communities as a whole, is what makes us stand out and shine amongst others within the legal industry.”

SECOND PLACE

Sterk Family Law Group

11508 W. 183rd Place NW

Orland Park

815-600-8950

sterkfamilylaw.com

THIRD PLACE

Frankfort Law Group

10075 W. Lincoln Hwy.

Frankfort

708-349-9333

frankfortlawgroup.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts