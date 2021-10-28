Best Law Firm

Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys
Multiple locations
708-222-2222
The attorneys at Lerner & Rowe work tirelessly to represent accident victims, as well victims of dangerous drugs, defective products and other catastrophic injuries.
Also voted Best Place to Work, Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys have a reputation of fighting for their clients.
“We truly believe that our Chicago lawyers and support staff earned this award due to our reputation for fighting for the best interests of our clients, as well as local community groups and charitable organizations,” said Glen Lerner, founder of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys. “This holistic approach to serving our clients, in addition to our local communities as a whole, is what makes us stand out and shine amongst others within the legal industry.”
SECOND PLACE
Sterk Family Law Group
11508 W. 183rd Place NW
Orland Park
815-600-8950
THIRD PLACE
Frankfort Law Group
10075 W. Lincoln Hwy.
Frankfort
708-349-9333